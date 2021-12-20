A new state program is providing funds to restore rivers and wetlands in the Hoosic, Housatonic and Farmington River watersheds.
The Housatonic Valley Association is receiving a grant of $59,085 to restore aquatic ecosystems and boost climate change resiliency in those watersheds.
The funds come through a new program under the Department of Fish and Game's Division of Ecological Restoration that aims to expand local and regional planning capacities, a Monday news release said.
Another Berkshire County project is among 12 new projects to be designated as priority projects, meaning that they become eligible to receive technical assistance from Division of Ecological Restoration staff and/or direct funding.
Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington is listed as the partner for the Long Brook Pond Restoration and Dam Removals project. The project seeks to reconnect Long Pond Brook with Seekonk Brook and Green River, extending coldwater habitat and improving movement of aquatic organisms into the brook.