A North Adams man and a Maine man were arrested Thursday for their roles in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said.
Brian P. McCreary, 33, of North Adams, was arrested in nearby Springfield, and Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested in his hometown, the FBI announced.
Also today, special agents and officers assigned to #FBI Boston's Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force have arrested without incident Brian P. McCreary, 33, of North Adams, Massachusetts for his alleged role in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol.— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 4, 2021
Authorities said Fitzsimons scuffled with police officers while trying to enter the Capitol, while McCreary entered the building and was captured in photos near a shirtless Arizona man with face paint and a hat with horns.
Both Fitzsimons and McCreary face charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct; Fitzsimons is also charged with assaulting a federal officer, according to court documents. It was unclear Thursday whether either man had an attorney.
Fitzsimons fought with officers and launched himself into police holding shields in an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, according to court documents. He suffered a gash on his head that needed stitches.