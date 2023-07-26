A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge by environmental groups to the Housatonic River cleanup plan, including a landfill in Lee

A federal appeals court has denied a challenge by local environmental groups to the 2020 permit issued for the Rest of River plan to clean up the Housatonic south of Pittsfield.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit rejected the case made on behalf of Housatonic River Initiative and Housatonic Environmental Action League.

The groups were seeking to reverse the mediated agreement reached in 2020 with General Electric Co. and five Berkshire County towns — Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield — represented by the Rest of River Municipal Committee.

Part of that plan, ordered by the Environmental Protection Agency, calls for placing low-level PCB contaminated soils in a specially-built disposal facility in the town of Lee.

GE dumped PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, into the river from its Pittsfield plant for years. The chemical is now believed to cause cancer in humans.

The environmental groups contended in arguments in June that the decision to deposit most of the contaminated soil in the proposed landfill was “arbitrary and capricious.”

But the judges shot down that argument.

"We conclude that the 2020 Permit's provisions mandating hybrid disposal are not "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law," the ruling states.

The ruling lauded the groups' efforts as "commendable," and emphasized the need for the EPA to carefully monitor the cleanup to ensure GE's compliance.

"We trust that the EPA will, as its counsel avowed at oral argument, 'continue engaging with the communities' affected by the contamination of the Rest of River," the ruling states. "We also trust that should GE fail to attain the cleanup standards required under the 2020 Permit, the EPA will enforce the permit's various contingency measures to ensure that conditions in the Rest of River continue to improve."

This story will be updated.