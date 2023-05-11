The COVID-19 public health emergency ends May 11. We asked Berkshire Health Systems what this means for patients

Patients will no longer be required to wear masks and COVID-19 testing requirements will be lifted at Berkshire Health Systems locations around the county on Thursday, administrators say, among other relaxed coronavirus guidelines.

The changes come as the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ends on Thursday — after over three years in effect and 13 renewals of the order — signaling the country has turned the corner on coronavirus transmission, though the disease remains present.

Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer and chief quality officer for Berkshire Health Systems, outlined the changes and answered some common questions readers may have in a conversation with The Eagle on Wednesday.

Will I have to wear a mask at the doctor's office?

Lederer said that patients and staff are no longer required to wear a mask in health settings as a result of the change. Staff will wear masks around patients upon request, however.

Lederer said that the health organization will also ask patients to “self-screen” before coming into health settings, and will still require anyone who has tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days or who has symptoms, such as a sore throat or runny nose, to mask.

Lederer added that just because the restrictions are lifted, he wouldn’t let anyone “mask shame” him if he wanted to continue wearing a face covering in public. The virus is still present, he said, and people should do what feels right for them.

“I think patients need to feel comfortable,” Lederer said. “If they’re concerned for their comorbidities or their immunosuppression and they want to wear a mask, they should.”

Can I still be tested for COVID at Berkshire Health Systems sites?

COVID-19 testing will stop at the three dedicated sites in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington because of diminished community demand and the availability of at-home tests.

Lederer said the sites had been stocked with tests as needed, and there wouldn’t be many left over.

“It's not like we have a warehouse filled with COVID tests,” Lederer said. “We'll use what we have and will continue to use them. COVID testing won't go away.”

Will I be tested if I go to the hospital?

In the immediate future, new hospital admissions will likely be tested upon arrival because of the use of semi-private rooms in the building. Staff would want to avoid putting someone who was COVID positive in the same room as someone who was negative, he said.

Pre-procedure COVID-19 testing will no longer be required, but will continue for operations requiring anesthesia. Those who arrive to procedures with coronavirus symptoms may be rapid-tested, and if positive, may have their operations rescheduled.

What else has changed?

The health system will also relax its visitors policy, allowing for more free access to hospital units for loved ones visiting patients.

So is the pandemic over?

Lederer said the health system will continue monitoring the situation with COVID-19, referring to state and federal guidance in the coming months to keep an eye on the trends. For now, though, the Commonwealth is at a point where it can relax.

“We’re going to still see coronavirus — I don’t want to say in waves, but persistence,” Lederer said. “Coronavirus will be with us for some time.”