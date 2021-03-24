WILLIAMSTOWN — A musician and construction contractor has declared his candidacy for the Select Board, on the last day of the candidate filing period.
Albert J. Cummings IV is now running for a one-year term on the board. Already running for the same seat are Nicholls “Niko” White, Dr. Barbara Rosenthal, and Wade Hasty.
Anthony Boskovich and Jeffrey Johnson are running for a three-year term on the Select Board.
Two candidates are seeking a five-year term on the Williamstown Housing Authority: Steve Dew and Joan Diver. Laila Boucher is running for a three-year seat on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee.
Three candidates vie for a five-year term on the Planning Board including incumbent Susan Puddester, Kenneth Kuttner and Roger Lawrence.
The other vacancy is a three-year term as a trustee on the Library Board, for which incumbent trustee Charles Bonenti has filed to run for reelection.
The filing period ended Tuesday.