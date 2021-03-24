WILLIAMSTOWN — A musician and construction contractor has declared his candidacy for the Select Board, on the last day of the candidate filing period.

Albert J. Cummings IV is now running for a one-year term on the board. Already running for the same seat are Nicholls “Niko” White, Dr. Barbara Rosenthal, and Wade Hasty.

Anthony Boskovich and Jeffrey Johnson are running for a three-year term on the Select Board.

Two candidates are seeking a five-year term on the Williamstown Housing Authority: Steve Dew and Joan Diver. Laila Boucher is running for a three-year seat on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee.

Three candidates vie for a five-year term on the Planning Board including incumbent Susan Puddester, Kenneth Kuttner and Roger Lawrence.

The other vacancy is a three-year term as a trustee on the Library Board, for which incumbent trustee Charles Bonenti has filed to run for reelection.

The filing period ended Tuesday.

Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or at 413-629-4517.

Tags

Scott Stafford has been a reporter, photographer, and editor at a variety of publications, including the Dallas Morning News and The Berkshire Eagle. Scott can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com, or at 413-496-6301 and on Twitter at @BE_SStafford.