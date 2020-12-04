WESTFIELD — Thomas Joyner was flying a Black Hawk medical helicopter when he came the closest to dying in a war zone.
In 2005, during his first tour of duty in Iraq, the Massachusetts Army National Guard pilot and chief warrant officer from Lee and his crew of five just had dropped off two critically wounded soldiers at an Army hospital and were headed back to their base. Looking out the rear of the chopper, the crew chief, Capt. Tom Messer, a Pittsfield native, suddenly saw an enemy surface-to-air missile fast approaching.
Messer yelled to Joyner to begin evasive maneuvers.
“One rocket came up from behind us and he called out, “Left.” I did a severe left turn — 90 degrees. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here right now,” he said.
"There was no hesitation on his part when I said, 'Turn left, turn left,'" Messer added.
Years of experience at the stick and by-the-book training was a lifesaver.
“I take a no-BS approach to training. We have a checklist we go over before a flight and stick to it,” he said.
Four decades and three deployments later, Joyner's skill and joy of being a helicopter pilot came to an end Wednesday at the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield. The CW5, the highest rank for a chief warrant officer in the Army, flew his last mission, an hourlong ceremonial flight in the Westfield area, landing to a hero’s welcome.
As the HH-60M Black Hawk medevac taxied to a stop, two airport fire pumper trucks arched water over the medical helicopter, signaling Joyner’s retirement.
After exiting the aircraft, Joyner’s wife, Becky, and son, Matt, himself an Army veteran, hosed down the husband/father using water-based fire extinguishers, a tradition for pilots hanging up their wings. The time was right for the 58-year-old to call it a career.
“I remember coming in and I was the youngest pilot; now I’m the oldest,” he noted.
Fresh out of high school, Thomas Joyner enlisted in the Army at 18. As a 19-year-old helicopter mechanic at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, the chief warrant officer eagerly accepted an invitation from a flight instructor to ride in a Bell UH-1, nicknamed "Huey." Twenty minutes into the flight, the instructor asked Joyner if he wanted to take over.
"'Heck, yeah,' I said. As soon as he let me touch the controls, I said, 'This is fun,''' he told an Eagle reporter.
Matt Joyner, a 2013 graduate of the ROTC program at Western New England University, says his father's retirement feels "weird."
"He would sometimes talk about doing something else, but that lasted all of about 20 minutes. I never thought he would do anything else," he said.
CW5 Tom Joyner got his flight training at Fort Rucker, Ala. He would end up flying several types of helicopters, including Hueys, Cobras and Black Hawks. He currently pilots an HH-60M Black Hawk medevac.
After stints at an American base in Germany and Fort Campbell, Ky., Joyner switched to the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 1990. He has been based at the Army Aviation Support Facility No. 2 in Westfield, under the command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Joint Forces Headquarters at Hanscom Air Force Base in Eastern Massachusetts. Joyner twice was deployed to Iraq — in 2005-06 and 2010-11. In 2018, he served in Kosovo in the Balkans of southeastern Europe.
Joyner said his first go-round in Iraq was "not knowing what to expect."
Nevertheless, Joyner said, he would rather be well above the ground than on the road with unpredictable drivers. He says there is nothing like being at the throttle of an Army chopper.
“I am able to hover and defy gravity. It powers you to do things you can’t do in an airplane,” he said.
Messer understands his former crew mate's passion for flying.
"To be able to do something you love and get paid for, it is not working," he said.
While Becky Joyner "trusted [Tom's] ability" to fly safely and always return home, she still worried about him, whether in the air or in traffic.
"I get nervous every time he goes out of the house," she said.
Joyner said he has has no intention of flying commercially, rather, he and Becky want to travel, possibly hitting all the national parks. Joyner also has to catch up on some work at home.
“Cleaning out the basement. I have duffel bags on top of duffel bags of gear I’ve collected over the years. I even have duffel bags stuffed with duffel bags; try and get rid of this stuff,” he quipped.