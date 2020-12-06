PITTSFIELD -- Two tenants were displaced after a late afternoon fire broke out at a housing complex on Woodlawn Avenue.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, city firefighters were called to 162 Woodland Ave., just north of the intersection with Dalton Avenue.
When the firefighters from three engines and one tower truck arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from Apt. 12 and spreading to the exterior of the three-story, wooden structure built in 1900. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Clement told The Eagle the firefighters had the situation under control in about 15 minutes.
The occupant of Apt. 12 and others home at the time got out safely and no firefighters were hurt, according to Clement. The damage was confined to the window encasement and exterior cedar siding of the apartment, with water damage to Apt. 6. The American Red Cross was finding temporary housing for the two tenants of the affected apartments.
Clement says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.