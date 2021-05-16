WILLIAMSTOWN — Dozens of firefighters from across Massachusetts and Southern Vermont will return to the Clarksburg State Forest area on Monday morning to battle a stubborn forest fire that tripled in size over the weekend.
Initially a 180-acre blaze after the fire was first reported late Friday afternoon hear Henderson Road, bumped up to 200 acres by mid-afternoon Saturday, according to Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini. However, gusty winds, bone-dry leaf cover and downed trees and branches untouched by fire on the mountain fueled the flames overnight Saturday and all-day Sunday, pushing the smoke and flames in an easterly direction, Pedercini said.
“The fire is now about 600 acres, tripling in a 24-hour period from Saturday afternoon to now,” noted the fire chief.
Fresh manpower from the Bennington, Vt., Fire Department arrived on Sunday to spell some of the weary fighters from surrounding communities who have been on the scene from the beginning.
In addition, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter did continuous water drops throughout the day to contain the fire.
"Hopefully, the fire lines we cut, and the water drops allowed us to make progress. But it’s very smoky up there so it’s hard to tell how well [the water drops] did,” said Pedercini.
Except for the smoke, Pedercini says the fire isn’t a threat to populated areas of the affected communities, Williamstown, North Adams and Clarksburg. He says firefighters have managed to avoid serious injuries, but what touched off the blaze is unknown at this time.
Firefighting efforts began shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday and continued until about 8:30 p.m. with around 40 firefighters cutting fire lines around the perimeter.
By 8 a.m. on Saturday, some 50 to 60 firefighters were back in the heavily wood forest, attacking the fire with hand-tools and portable water tanks.
Fire officials halted the attack around 2 p.m. when gusty winds kicked up, changing the direction of the fire, pushing further east, endangering firefighters, fearing they could get hurt or trapped on the mountain.
Pedercini says additional manpower and firefighting equipment came in on Saturday from Franklin County and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation which manages the state forest.
Initially responding to the scene were firefighters and fire wardens from Florida, Clarksburg, Williamstown, North Adams, New Ashford, Windsor, Hancock and Pownal, Vt. They have been assisted by the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office and Northern Berkshire EMS.