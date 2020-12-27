PITTSFIELD — A market on Tyler Street suffered heavy smoke and fire damage late Saturday before a blaze was brought under control.
Deputy Chief Matthew Noyes reported this morning that crews called to an alarm at 11:15 p.m. Saturday found smoke coming from a building at 792-804 Tyler St. After walking around the site they found flames erupting through one entry and quickly put the fire out.
No one was injured in the fire, Noyes said. The cause remains under investigation.
“Substantial” damage was done to the Cultural Market, at 794 Tyler St., Noyes said. A nearby business, Berkshire Scrubs, received what the department termed “significant” fire and smoke damage.
The department responded with three fire engines. The businesses are located near the intersection of Tyler Street and Dalton Avenue, close to former General Electric Co. property.