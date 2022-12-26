Pittsfield family displaced on Christmas Day after fire damages their apartment building

PITTSFIELD — A family of five was displaced Christmas Day after a fire broke out in the first floor of a small apartment building at 23 East Mill St.
No one was injured, but the blaze damaged the kitchen and caused moderate smoke damage throughout the first floor, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. Crews spotted flames coming from the windows on the bottom floor of the two-and-a-half story wood-frame structure.
Firefighters used a hose line to extinguish the blaze, which had started in the kitchen. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, and crews searched the building to ensure it was unoccupied.
The fire was caused accidentally by food that had been left cooking on an unattended stove, according to the release.
The damage to the apartment building, which contains three living units, was estimated at $2,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family in finding alternative living arrangements.