ADAMS — A structure fire early Monday caused major damage to a garage and apartment on Orchard Street.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to the Adams Police Department.

Police and firefighters responded to the blaze at 50 1/2 Orchard St. just after 6:30 a.m.; the fire was out by 9:30 a.m.

The apartment above the two-story garage suffered significant damage, police said, but the house on the hill behind the garage was not affected.

Adams police said they did not know the cause of the fire.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.