ADAMS — A structure fire early Monday caused major damage to a garage and apartment on Orchard Street.
Nobody was injured in the fire, according to the Adams Police Department.
Police and firefighters responded to the blaze at 50 1/2 Orchard St. just after 6:30 a.m.; the fire was out by 9:30 a.m.
The apartment above the two-story garage suffered significant damage, police said, but the house on the hill behind the garage was not affected.
Adams police said they did not know the cause of the fire.