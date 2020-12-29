Firefighters fight a blaze at a building on the Aston Magna estate in Great Barrington. Several departments were called to contain the fire. Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle)
Firefighters fight a blaze at a building on the Aston Magna estate in Great Barrington on Tuesday morning. Several departments were called to contain the fire.
Balestro said responders got the call from the homeowners 7:26 a.m.
It is still unclear how the fire started. Town Fire Chief Charles Burger could not be reached for comment.
Lee Elman, co-founder of the Aston Magna Music Festival, bought entire property in 1971 and named the festival for it, he told The Eagle.
And the residence that caught fire Tuesday was purchased by Joyce Greenberg and Steven Deutch, Elman said. The couple could not be reached for comment.
Elman said the home that burned was built on the estate by a Pittsburgh, Penn., banker as a hunting lodge, and had several sleeping porches.
Heather Bellow, a member of the investigations team, joined The Eagle in 2017. She is based in the South Berkshire County bureau in Great Barrington. Her work has appeared in newspapers across the U.S.