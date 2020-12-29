GREAT BARRINGTON — A blaze at a private residence within the Aston Magna estate Tuesday morning is under investigation by the state Department of Fire Services.

No injuries were reported from the fire after the homeowners called responders at 7:26 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., flames continued to emerge from the home on the 1918 estate at the top of Berkshire Heights Road.

Apparent trouble with a hydrant as well as a hose leak might have stymied efforts to put out the fire, according to scanner reports and town police officer Kristopher Balestro, who was at the scene.

It is still unclear how the fire started. Town Fire Chief Charles Burger could not be reached for comment.

Lee Elman, co-founder of the Aston Magna Music Festival, bought entire property in 1971 and named the festival for it, he told The Eagle. 

And the residence that caught fire Tuesday was purchased by Joyce Greenberg and Steven Deutch, Elman said. The couple could not be reached for comment.

Elman said the home that burned was built on the estate by a Pittsburgh, Penn., banker as a hunting lodge, and had several sleeping porches. 

