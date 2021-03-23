OTIS — A predawn fire on Tuesday destroyed a home about a mile north of Otis Reservoir, fire officials said.
Around 5:40 a.m., the Otis Fire Department were called to 562 Norton Road, just off Reservoir Road, where firefighters found a two-story wooden house engulfed in flames.
Fire Chief Rich Phair immediately signaled a second alarm, seeking additional manpower and equipment from fire departments in Sandisfield, Tolland, Blandford, Becket, Hinsdale and Monterey.
"When we arrived, the house was fully involved and the roof caved in as we pulled in," Phair told The Eagle in a phone interview from the scene. "We had it under control in 45 minutes, but the house was a total loss."
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured. Phair said the homeowner, whose name he did not know, typically visits on the weekends.
A photo from the scene shows two exterior walls and a chimney are all that remains of the 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom dwelling nestled in a thickly wooded area.
Phair said the fire may have started in the living room, but the cause remains under investigation by local fire officials and the state Fire Marshal's Office.