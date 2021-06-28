PITTSFIELD — A cleaning crew accidentally started a fire at a fast-food restaurant in Pittsfield early Monday, but quickly received help from firefighters. No injuries were reported and damage was said to be minor, though the restaurant will be closed Monday.
The Pittsfield Fire Department says it was called to the Wendy's restaurant at 556 Hubbard Ave. at 12:15 a.m. Monday on a report of a structure fire.
According to Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, the fire was traced to a gas leak in a hose supplying fuel to a stove. That stove had been moved by a cleaning crew, the department said, resulting in a fire that was growing by the time firefighters arrived. They were able to put the blaze out using extinguishers; it was limited to the area of the stove.
"Fortunately, due to the clean kitchen area and lack of combustible materials, the fire didn't have much fuel to grow other than the punctured gas line," the department said.
Damage to the restaurant was less than $1,000, the department said.
An employee at the restaurant said the business would be closed Monday for maintenance, with the expectation that it would reopen Tuesday.