State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is encouraging Massachusetts residents to promptly dispose of Christmas trees.
"If a tree goes up early, there is a chance they can dry out before Christmas," read a release from the Department of Fire Services.
"Keep the tree watered, and away from all heat sources," Ostroskey said in the release. "After Christmas, dispose of your tree promptly. If a fire should start for any reason, a tree will help spread the fire extremely rapidly.”
Fire departments responded to Christmas tree fires in Westfield and Belmont early this year. In Westfield, a fire began in the living room, and damage was estimated at $160,000. The fire in Belmont involved a nearby candle that ignited a dry tree, and damage was estimated at $2,500.
In Pittsfield, residents can take their tree to Covanta Pittsfield on Hubbard Avenue at no cost, but residents are asked to remove all tinsel, lights and ornaments from the tree. Also, residents can place their tree with their trash on the curb as part of regular trash collection.
"Don't put your Christmas tree curbside until the day of pickup to avoid providing an opportunity for arson," Ostroskey added.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has more information on Christmas tree recycling available at tinyurl.com/y8t7uhsy.