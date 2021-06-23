DALTON — With the Fourth of July Parade in Pittsfield cancelled for a second year, runners in the Berkshires might have hit the holiday all laced up with nowhere to go.
Enter the Firecracker 5K.
Normally, runners in the area pile in to a popular pre-parade race, which has been held for decades and can attract up to 1,000 participants.
They didn’t run last July 4, thanks to the pandemic. News in early May of yet a second cancellation of the nearly 200-year-old Pittsfield parade, due to limits on crowd sizes, got some runners thinking.
“No one has gotten to run for about 16 months,” said Shiobbean Lemme, who manages the Berkshire Running Center with her husband, Kent. “Those of us who are runners have missed doing that race.”
After clearing things with officials in Dalton, the center will host an alternative — the Firecracker 5K.
Lemme said registrations are coming in, with more than a third of the 200 available slots already taken. The cost to participate is $25 before Sunday and $30 on the day of the race.
Dalton officials gave their blessing last month after getting a briefing from Town Manager Tom Hutcheson.
“It’s a great event for the town to have all those folks here,” said Joe Diver, the Select Board chair.
Runners head out at 8 a.m. July 4, a Sunday, from Nessacus Regional Middle School. The course will take them out Old Windsor Road to Orchard Road to Cleveland Road, then turn back to cover the same route. An “out and back,” said Lemme.
“Trucker” hats — that is, baseball caps with bigger bills — will be given to 200 participants. Sponsors include MountainOne and the Berkshire Running Center.
Participants who preregister can pick up packets at the running center, at 34 Depot St. in Pittsfield, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Registration at the race site will be held from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. For information, call 413-344-4472.