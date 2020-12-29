GREAT BARRINGTON — Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Aston Magna estate that began early Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
As of 8:30 a.m., flames continue to emerge from a building on the 1918 estate at the top of Berkshire Heights Road.
Apparent trouble with a hydrant as well as a hose leak might have stymied efforts to put out the fire, according to scanner reports and town police officer Kristopher Balestro, who was at the scene.
Balestro said responders got the call from the inhabitants at 7:26 a.m.
The stone and wood estate at the top of the hill is a renowned classical music venue during the summer arts season.