MOUNT WASHINGTON — A slew of firefighters Wednesday afternoon snuffed out a fast-moving forest fire in a remote area, with some help from Mother Nature.
The blaze, which was reported by a flight instructor who saw smoke and flames from his plane, began in a patch of evergreens before spreading over about 2 acres, according to town Fire Chief Joe Schneider. It appears to have been set off by a downed power line.
Schneider, who also is Egremont's fire chief, said he and other firefighters also checked for hot spots Thursday morning and found none.
Amid windy, dry, hot weather, the "full-fledged forest fire" started at a property off West Street where a house had been torn down and the owners plan to build, said Select Board member Brian Tobin.
Tobin learned of the fire about 4:30 p.m., after receiving a call from Schneider, who said the Walter J. Koladza Airport in Great Barrington had called him to report that airport owner and flight instructor Rick Solan was training a student when they saw flames and smoke.
Tobin and Solan then worked to pinpoint the location of the fire.
"I could smell it at my house," Tobin said. "I spoke to the pilot, who said the fire was southwest of Blueberry Hill [Farm]."
Tobin raced around town trying to find the fire. When he did, he saw "flames burning hot," but had no cellphone service in that location to call 911.
"I couldn’t get back to Town Hall fast enough to put the call," he said.
Firefighters from at least six towns in Massachusetts and New York, as well as rescue and EMT crews, arrived in about 30 minutes. They got the fire under control before a "massive downpour" about 6:30 p.m. helped knock it down for good, Tobin said.
Firefighters had to seek shelter from lightning as the thunderstorm rolled in, then continued to put out the fire, Schneider said. Two firetrucks got stuck in mud at the scene and had to be pulled out.
Schneider said dry conditions are a hazard now, noting that this was the second time in the past two weeks that a power line sparked a brush fire.
"The fire response was nothing but amazing," Tobin said, noting that the town long has fretted over fire safety since a forest fire wiped out a large portion of the town in the 1930s.
The town also has been a target of arson over the years, most recently in 2019, when multiple fires were set and remain under investigation.
All of this, combined with ongoing reports of a sprawling wildland fire in Clarksburg last week — it was the state's largest in two decades — had the town's 170 residents on edge.
"People in town were already nervous after the Clarksburg fire," Tobin said, noting that the board planned to discuss fire safety at an upcoming meeting. "We live in a place that is a fire hazard."