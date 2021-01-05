NORTH ADAMS — Mass vaccination clinics for first responders are set to begin as early as next week in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington.
"Pending delivery of vaccine from the Mass Department of Public Health, vaccination clinics for first responders will be held the week of January 11," the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association announced on Tuesday.
The organization, which represents 32 local boards of health countywide, will coordinate the effort. Locally, the clinics will be managed by Northern Berkshire EMS and the Northern Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee in North Adams, the City of Pittsfield and the Berkshire Public Health Alliance in Pittsfield and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.
