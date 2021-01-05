2020-12-18-VACCINES

Registered nurse Nixon St. Bernard draws a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe during the first round of hospital employee inoculations last month at Berkshire Medical Center Pittsfield.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — Mass vaccination clinics for first responders are set to begin as early as next week in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington.

"Pending delivery of vaccine from the Mass Department of Public Health, vaccination clinics for first responders will be held the week of January 11," the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association announced on Tuesday.

The organization, which represents 32 local boards of health countywide, will coordinate the effort. Locally, the clinics will be managed by Northern Berkshire EMS and the Northern Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee in North Adams, the City of Pittsfield and the Berkshire Public Health Alliance in Pittsfield and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.

For information on Phase 2 and Phase 3 groups, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Tags

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.