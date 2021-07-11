EGREMONT — Battling steep terrain and rains from Tropical Storm Elsa, South Berkshire-area first responders needed five hours to rescue an injured hiker from the Appalachian Trail over the weekend.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, the Egremont Police and Fire departments and Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad were the initial respondents to a report of a Connecticut woman in her 60s that got hurt while hiking the trail two miles south of the Jug End reservation.
When they came upon the severely injured hiker, firefighters trained in difficult extrications began to set up their equipment, according to Egremont Fire Chief Joseph Schneider.
"Multiple low-angle rope systems had to be set up on the very treacherous, steep, rough terrain along the trail. Then around 7 p.m. the skies opened up with torrential downpours and thunderstorms, making it even more difficult for the responders," he said.
Paramedics eventually stabilized the hiker and rescuers worked quickly to get her to a waiting ambulance at the Jug End Reservation parking lot.
"With the injured patient already in extreme pain in the upper femur/hip area, the patient started to become hypothermic," said Schneider.
The fire chief noted the woman was initially taken to Fairview Hospital and later transported to Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Her condition was unknown as of Sunday night.
Nearly 40 first responders, mostly volunteers, took part in the rescue. Aside from the initial responders, the Egremont and Great Barrington Fire Tech Rescue teams and the Sheffield and Copake, N.Y., Fire departments were also key players in the rescue that ended before nightfall.
"This was a total team effort from all agencies involved. Everyone involved had a task and performed it at a very professional level which made the operation run very well," Schneider said.