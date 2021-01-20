Biden Inauguration

President Joe Biden talks with former Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton after the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. 

 PATRICK SEMANSKY — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, politicians took to Twitter to share their quick, initial thoughts on the inauguration — extending good wishes and, in the case of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a suggested agenda item: 

Gov. Charlie Baker 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Ed Markey

State Sen. Adam Hinds 

U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal

North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard 

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli

Pignatelli's most recent tweet offered a farewell, courtesy of Ferris Bueller, to the outgoing occupant of the office. 

