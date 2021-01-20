As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, politicians took to Twitter to share their quick, initial thoughts on the inauguration — extending good wishes and, in the case of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a suggested agenda item:
Gov. Charlie Baker
.@MassLtGov and I congratulate President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on their inauguration today. We wish them and their families all the best, and look forward to partnering with the new administration on behalf of the people of Massachusetts.— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 20, 2021
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Congratulations, @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris! (I am so happy to say that.)Let’s get to work for working families.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 20, 2021
Sen. Ed Markey
Congratulations @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris. The principles of dignity, honesty, compassion, and justice are back in the White House.— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 20, 2021
State Sen. Adam Hinds
Listening to PRESIDENT Biden's Inaugural Address, and seeing VICE PRESIDENT Harris, feels like standing up in fresh air and sun light after struggling under the weight of a wet blanket for four years.— Adam Hinds (@adamghinds) January 20, 2021
U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal
Honored to be at #Inauguration2021 with my colleagues from MA @RepMcGovern @RepKClark @RepStephenLynch pic.twitter.com/Ln2exhHQfd— Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 20, 2021
North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard
“A day of history and hope...” #Biden46 #VPKamalaHarris— Tom Bernard (@MayorBernardNA) January 20, 2021
State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli
Pignatelli's most recent tweet offered a farewell, courtesy of Ferris Bueller, to the outgoing occupant of the office.
Hey Donald Trump and Family, listen to Ferris Bueller. #mapoli #BidenHarrisInauguration pic.twitter.com/SWgflJhZ9l— Smitty Pignatelli (@repsmitty) January 19, 2021