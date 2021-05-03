ADAMS — Relative newcomer Howard Rosenberg, who moved to town three years ago, won an open seat on the Adams Select Board on Monday, with 727 votes, more votes than either of his two opponents.
Incumbent John Duval won the other seat on the Select Board, with 571 votes, while Don Sommer finished in third, with 277 votes. Sommer served on the board in the past.
“The people of Adams have spoken that they want change, and I want to work with the Board of Selectmen on bringing Adams into the 21st century,” Rosenberg said. “And I look forward to drawing the community into the process as an active civic participant.”
Incumbent Myra Wilk was elected unopposed as town meeting moderator, with 799 votes.
Haley Meczwor was reelected unopposed as town clerk, with 786 votes.
Paula Wheeler won her first term as assessor, with 747 votes.
For two three-year seats on the Library board of trustees, James Loughman garnered 687 votes, and Eugene Michalenko won the other seat with 781 votes.
James Fassell was elected, unopposed, for another three-year term on the Parks Commission, with 720 votes. David Rhinemiller won another five-year term on the Planning Board, with 710 votes.
Bruce Shepley was elected to the Cemetery Commission with 744 votes and to the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District with 727 votes.
Carol Roberts won another five-year term on the Adams Housing Authority, unopposed, with 697 votes.
Michael Mucci won another three-year term in the Adams seat for the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee, with 717 votes in Adams and 278 votes in Cheshire. Bethany DeMarco won another term on the School Committee, with 292 votes in Cheshire and 698 votes in Adams. Both were unopposed.