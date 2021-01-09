PITTSFIELD — Amid a deluge of new coronavirus infections in the city over the past several days, a local health official said Friday the city learned five Walmart workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The city first became aware of the first of the positive cases among Walmart employees on Tuesday, said Dr. Alan Kulberg, chair of the city’s Board of Health.
Subsequent contact tracing led health leaders to the conclusion that four employees went to a private gathering where transmission occurred.
“We believe that this gathering was the location where transmission occurred amongst a number of people,” said Kulberg, adding that the “was not at work nor was it sanctioned by Walmart.”
Kulberg said a fifth positive case was identified on Friday, a person whom he described as a “contracted” employee for Walmart.
On Tuesday, one day before he would test positive for the virus, that person went to work at both the Walmart in North Adams and the Walmart in Pittsfield, according to Kulberg. Kulberg said the person took care of “managerial work” at the North Adams branch on Tuesday, when he would have been contagious.
The person was also at the Pittsfield branch on Tuesday, and Kulberg said he was in the store’s electronics area for about 20 minutes. The contracted employee noticed his symptoms while at work.
"He became symptomatic on Tuesday at work, and when he started feeling fatigued he left work, and got tested on Wednesday, and subsequently tested positive," said Kulberg.
Kulberg said the contracted employee "would have been contagious on Tuesday when he was there” but “in neither store did he feel like he was in close contact for any significant period of time.”
“It sounds, at this point, like he didn’t have any close contacts at either store, but we’re going to be pursuing who he was in contact with,” Kulberg added.
Stephanie Fournier, Walmart’s regional ethics and compliance director, explained the company’s coronavirus employee screening process in detail to the city’s Interim Nurse Manager Pat Tremblay, who Kulberg said is filling in for Kayla Winters temporarily.
Kulberg was aware of talk on social media that suggested the confirmed employee case count at the Pittsfield store was higher, but said Friday that the city had only linked five cases to the branch.
No health and safety violations had been identified at the Pittsfield store by the city, said Kulberg. Lead inspector Andy Cambi is aware of the situation, he said.
Walmart corporate did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the city is contending with a windfall of newly reported infections — 199 of them over the five days ending on Friday, Mayor Linda Tyer said during an address on PCTV that day.