Looking for the perfect cup of coffee in the Berkshires? Here are five spots not to miss

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge

Address: 444 North St., Pittsfield

Hours: Weekdays: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Weekends: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost range: $$

Find out more:

Phone: 413-443-1792

Email: Dottiescoffeelounge@gmail.com

Website: dottiescoffeelounge.com

Order Online: toasttab.com/dotties-coffee-lounge-444-north-st/v3

A Pittsfield staple since 2007, Dottie’s Coffee Lounge has a funky but welcoming interior with a bohemian vibe. A mini gift shop greets you filled with candles, mugs, journals and other small novelty items. The front of the coffee lounge boasts large window walls with a table and two tufted lounge chairs, perfect for sipping a coffee and looking out into downtown Pittsfield. The employees are friendly and accommodating, and my order (a hot latte with oat milk) was crafted with perfection. When I received my drink in a large mug, the surface of my latte was decorated with foam hearts. Dottie’s Coffee Lounge has a cozy, welcoming environment, and better yet, the cafe is home to several kind baristas, and delicious coffee.

Here’s what to order:

Waffle Sandwich

Berkshire Breakfast Sandwich

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

Naked Burrito Bowl

The Store at Five Corners

Address: 4 New Ashford Road, Williamstown

Hours: Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost range: $$

Find out more:

Phone: 413-458-6105

Email: info@storeatfivecorners.com

Website: storeatfivecorners.com

The Store at Five Corners is an overlooked gem. Located in Williamstown, the store had been running for over 200 years before it was shut down by its previous owner in the summer of 2020. Several residents came together to preserve the business and refurbish the building in 2021, and The Store at Five Corners reopen in August of 2022. Now, this cafe is a prime spot for breakfast, lunch, a morning coffee, or to grab your groceries to prepare for the week. The Store at Five Corners is small but quaint; the interior has a rustic, wooden vibe and is decorated with cozy Christmas lights that wrap around the banisters inside. The main room is filled with fruit, grocery items, comfortable seating, and a coffee bar, and there is an adjoining sunroom for additional seating and dining. I order an iced latte with oat milk here, as well as the breakfast sandwich, which is conveniently served all day. Both the coffee and the food at Five Corners are incredible — the milk is typically poured heavily (to my liking), with the perfect amount of ice. The Store at Five Corners is a great place to enjoy a slow Sunday morning with family, and sip on a coffee to start your day.

Here’s what to order:

Breakfast Sandwich

SAFC Breakfast plate

Croissant

Maple scone

Latte

Tunnel City Coffee

Address: 100 Spring St., #102, Williamstown

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday-Sunday: 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost Range: $$

Find out more:

Phone: 413-458-5010

Email: tunnelcitycoffee@gmail.com

Website: tunnelcitycoffee.com

Located in Williamstown at the bottom of Spring Street, Tunnel City Coffee is a quaint coffee spot bustling with local townspeople and college students. Tunnel has a wide variety of coffee options, as well as pastries such as muffins, scones, croissants and other baked goods. You may consider ordering matcha, coffee, tea, accompanied by a baked good. Located at the heart of the Williams College campus, Tunnel is a favorite study spot for students and visitors, who are often working on their laptops, reading the newspaper, or deeply engrossed in a New York Times bestseller. The interior is slightly dim, which helps ease you into the morning and makes the coffee shop feel like a safe and cozy den. Both the lattes and frappuccinos at Tunnel are excellent. This cafe is on the pricier side, but it is worth the cost.

Here’s what to order:

Organic Matcha Latte

Frappuccino

Latte

Raspberry Corn Muffin

Egg Sandwich

Greylock Grounds Coffee Drive-Thru and Cafe

Address: 20 Williamstown Road, Lanesborough

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily

Cost Range: $

Find out more:

Phone: 413-496-3144

Website: greylock-grounds.com

Located in Lanesborough, Greylock Grounds Coffee Drive-Thru is the only drive-thru in the Berkshires with a local brew. The drive-thru is in the Village at Greylock shopping center off Williamstown road. Owned and operated by Joe Prince, Greylock Grounds Coffee Drive-Thru has its own coffee (Greylock Grounds), which is now also sold by Whole Foods, Guido’s Fresh Marketplace, Wild Oats Market and Big Y. The location of the drive-thru is cute and welcoming, as are the staff. I ordered an iced latte with oat milk and a cinnamon chunk scone, and was kindly gifted two free scones with my order. Pricing is on the cheaper side, which makes it a wallet-friendly pit stop for your morning drive. The coffee brew is excellent and on the acidic side, and the cinnamon chunk scone as well as the free blueberry scones were delicious — both were sweet treats with a bready texture. The service at the drive-thru was warm and friendly, and my experience has made me change the location of my coffee stop on my drive home.

Here’s what to order:

Blueberry Scone

Vanilla Latte

Cinnamon Chunk Scone

Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap

The Veg Panini

Shots Cafe

Address: 27 Housatonic St., Lenox

Hours: Sunday-Monday Closed, Tuesday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost Range: $$

Find out more:

Phone: 413-637-1055

Email: shotscafe@verizon.net

Website: shotscafelenox.com

Order online: shots-cafe.square.site

Shots Cafe is a small, warm and welcoming European cafe located in downtown Lenox off Housatonic Street. Co-owned by Matthew Tucker and his wife, Liliana Arteaga-Tucker, Shots Cafe opened in 2010, and continues to impress Lenox locals, as well as Berkshire residents and visitors. Upon walking in, I was captivated by an incredible display of pastries and sweets, as well as the smell of coffee. Shots Cafe serves a wide array of food and drinks including coffee, tea, pastries, breakfast items, sandwiches and ice cream. The cafe boasts vegetarian options as well, and I ordered a Michelangelo panini (tomato, basil, pesto and mozzarella on focaccia) with an iced latte with oat milk, both of which were delicious. Shots Cafe has excellent coffee, which is on the acidic side, as well as several dining options for either a quick bite, or a sit-down meal in the cozy cafe. The service was quick and kind, making customers feel cared for and at home. Shots Cafe is an excellent breakfast and lunch spot, and is perfect for a sit-down coffee during your time in Lenox.

Here’s what to order: