1. Following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, protesters locally and nationwide demonstrated in support of racial justice. In the Massachusetts Legislature, members of the Black and Latino Caucus called for legislation to reform policing. The resulting police reform bill, some have said, starts to challenge a “tough on crime” orientation that has prevailed in Massachusetts as well as the nation.

2. Berkshire County real estate sales have surged since April — one theory is that the pandemic has led more city-dwellers to seek a rural lifestyle. Yet the market has been dogged by low inventory, particularly for affordable housing. With renters and homeowners hurt financially by the pandemic, some fear evictions could spur a spike in housing instability and homelessness. 

3. As the coronavirus pandemic has upended numerous facets of life, the impact on education and child care has been immense. With some parents lacking the internet access or the time to support a child’s remote learning, Southern Berkshire nonprofit leaders teamed up to offer a solution:

4. In a state that votes blue across the board — with the exception of governor’s races — the Massachusetts state Democratic committee typically receives little attention from distant observers. This year, however, reports linking top party officials to a smear against then-congressional candidate Alex Morse, the mayor of Holyoke, brought greater scrutiny of the state party. After Chairman Gus Bickford won reelection, a voting breakdown showed that younger members, members of color and members identifying as LGBTQ+ were more likely to seek a new direction for the party.

5. Around a dozen people without housing lived in Springside Park when the Pittsfield’s Parks Commission voted to enforce a ban on park encampments starting in December. While the city said it was no longer safe for people to stay there through the winter, those living in the park said they preferred it to a shelter. City leaders later weighed in, expressing support for the self-determination of people living in the park. 

