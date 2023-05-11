Five things we learned from MCLA President James Birge's radio interview

NORTH ADAMS — Since announcing the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts would not be going forward with a plan to put a family homeless shelter in an empty dorm, college President James Birge has said he was worried North Adams wouldn’t be welcoming to the people who used the shelter.
In a radio interview with WAMC, Birge said a public discussion that stigmatized homelessness was part of the reason he declined the state's offer of $2.6 million annually to put a shelter on campus, saying he feared for the safety of the would-be residents. Birge said increased enrollment may necessitate the college’s use of the Berkshire Towers dorm. And he said he had no regrets about how the proposal was handled.
Through college spokesperson Bernadette Alden, Birge declined repeated requests for an interview from The Eagle this week. Alden said Birge had no time in his schedule before commencement on Saturday, despite granting a radio interview in the same time frame. The college instead directed The Eagle to Gina Puc, its vice president of strategic initiatives, to help parse its decision.
Puc’s role on the proposal was to work with the state Department of Housing and Community Development and ServiceNet on the lease details. She echoed many of Birge’s comments, particularly about the community pushback on the proposal.
Takeaway 1: Birge claimed he was unsure the North Adams community would be welcoming to homeless people.
In responding to WAMC’s question about state Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, and North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey, criticizing the proposal, Birge implied that the two elected officials poisoned the dialogue around homelessness among the community.
“What I’ve noticed more recently, as they've talked more openly about their opposition, we've seen a level of rancor and vitriol in messaging coming from neighbors in the community, both in emails and conversations on the street,” Birge said. “I had a quickened concern about the safety of people that might move into Berkshire Towers, because I was concerned that the community might threaten their safety or be unkind or not very welcoming.”
"I certainly wasn't inciting residents. I was supporting residents to have a voice," Macksey said in response. "I do look forward to working with President Birge on productive matters," she said, giving the example of boosting enrollment and integrating students into the community.
Barrett told The Eagle Thursday he is disappointed by Birge’s response on this subject.
“If he had taken the time to look at the history of what we’ve done for low- and moderate-income families in this city over the past 25 years, I think he would retract some of the things he said,” Barrett said.
Barrett emphasized that he never said he didn’t want a homeless shelter. “The problem is with where it would’ve been located,” he said.
“The president missed the whole point in our opposition to this project,” Barrett said. “We knew the impact it would have not only on the city but also for its future growth. MCLA is our largest employer and Birge never took that into consideration.”
“When we have elected officials, like our mayor and our state representative, that are in opposition to the project,” Puc said, “those are two loud voices that really carry weight within the community.”
Asked whether there were threats made that caused Birge’s concern for the people who would live in Berkshire Towers, Puc did not mention specific examples, but said that the college saw community members “using language like, ‘We don’t want those people in our community.’”
“And a number of communications that had pretty harsh language,” she added, “really grounded in [the] stigma of unhoused individuals and families.”
Takeaway 2: The lease proposal was too long.
That’s what Birge said in his radio interview as well as in his announcement that the school would not be going forward with the plan. But he has not specified how long, exactly, is too long.
Leading up to this week’s announcement, talk of the lease centered around 12 to 18 months. But with the college adding programs like a bachelor of science in nursing and hockey teams, the housing may be needed “sooner rather than later,” Puc said.
MCLA could receive $2.6 million per year from the state for turning a dorm into a homeless shelter for families
She said the college didn’t have an ideal length for the lease, but in the end decided 12 to 18 months was too long.
Takeaway 3: Enrollment is on an upward trend.
The college expects a 17 percent bump in enrollment next year, Birge said in his announcement Tuesday. That’s based on incoming first-year students and transfers, according to Puc.
Speaking about enrollment, Birge told WAMC that “some positive things are happening here that made me realize we might need to use the facility sooner.”
Enrollment has been declining at the school since 2019, going from about 1,800 students in 2012 to 1,500 in 2019, and amid the pandemic it dropped to 940 students in the fall 2022 semester. After some students graduated mid-year, Birge estimated this spring the school had 870 students.
Takeaway 4: The state is disappointed with the college’s decision.
Gov. Maura Healey’s administration expressed its disappointment in a statement earlier this week.
“With our shelter system at capacity due to increasing arrivals to the state and increasing housing costs, we all need communities to play a role in helping to meet our state’s housing needs,” Healey spokesperson Karissa Hand told The Eagle after Birge's decision.
MCLA may turn one of its dorms into a homeless shelter for families. Some North Adams officials are wary of the plan
Birge reiterated the state’s disappointment in his radio interview. Still, he added, “They understood that there was fairly significant pushback, particularly from elected officials. That concerns them. But they were grateful that we would consider the proposal in the first place.”
“I admire the administration's efforts to try and approach this. And that hasn't changed,” Birge went on. “But what has changed is kind of the concerns that I have about the safety of the people who would have moved here.”
With a lack of affordable housing and increased demand for family shelters, the state Department of Housing and Community Development has been looking at empty state buildings to potentially use for unhoused people. They put out a call to state colleges as part of this effort.
Takeaway 5: No regrets
Asked in his radio interview whether he had any regrets about MCLA’s process in considering this program, Birge said he had none.
“I think there was an obligation on my part — not only as the president of the institution, but the institution itself — to at least consider the possibility of trying to apply what resources we had to help contribute to the resolution of a thorny problem,” Birge said.
A lack of transparency from Birge about the proposal was a common community concern, a concern echoed in two Eagle editorials (on April 1 and April 29) and readers' letters to the editor calling on Birge to explain the plan, but Puc said that the college stands by its decision not to announce the potential project sooner and invite community input.
“I think we had to do due diligence initially,” Puc said. "Potential property licensing and lease agreements have some complications that we were looking to get answers on before there were larger community conversations.”
Eagle reporting revealed Birge discussed the Berkshire Towers proposal from the state as early as last November at a board of trustees meeting in an executive session, a meeting closed to the public.