A flash flood watch has been issued for Berkshire County until 4 p.m. Friday.
Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa has begun falling in the region and is expected to continue throughout the day. There is a "marginal" risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The steady rain is causing water to pool on roads around the county. In North Adams, Church Street near Morrison Berkshire has been shut down due to flooding, according to Police Chief Jason Wood.
To the east, in Williamstown, high water conditions have forced authorities to close a section of Green River Road between Route 7 and Scott Hill Road.
"Please use caution throughout town, as storm drains are trying to catch up with the water levels and standing water can be unsafe to travel through," the Williamstown Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The tropical storm was expected to cross over the Northeast by the afternoon and move over Atlantic Canada by the night and Saturday. No significant change in strength was expected during the day, and Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.