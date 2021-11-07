GREAT BARRINGTON — A family owned boutique that makes products from locally sourced alpaca yarn has signed a five-year lease to set up shop in the newly renovated Berkshire Block building at 319 Main St., according to the structure's owner, Philips International.
Fluff Alpaca will rent 2,000 square feet in the mixed-use building, which is located at the corner of Main and Bridge streets. The company makes its products from alpaca yarn sourced from owner Suzanne Werner's farm, Green River Hollow, which is located in Hillsdale, N.Y.
"Fluff Alpaca was looking for more space after its successful launch in New York a few years ago," said Philip Pilvesky, the chairman and CEO of Philips International, a real estate company based in New York City.
Philips International specializes in the acquisition, development and management of property in the retail, office, residential and hotel sectors, according to its website. Philips purchased the three-story Berkshire Block building for $2.45 million in 2016, and has completely renovated the structure, which was built in 1893.
The company owns more than 200 properties in eight states, including several in midtown Manhattan. The Berkshire Block was the first property that the firm purchased in Massachusetts.