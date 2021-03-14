GREAT BARRINGTON — The downtown is on the cusp of adding two retail shops on the first floor of the Flying Church, where there is already a new coffee shop adjacent to the former church building.
According to owner Paul Joffe, the Pixie Boulangerie bakery will open on the first-floor retail space this summer. In addition, a second location for Cosmic Donuts, which has another shop in Kinderhook, N.Y., will open in the fall.
The Flying Church, at 198 Main St., is a mixed-use building that was originally the United Methodist Church, built in 1845. After replacing the foundation and adding a first floor during the renovation project, the building has four retail spaces on the ground floor and three offices above the main floor. The main floor, which once served as the sanctuary, is being marketed as a potential restaurant space or music venue, Joffe said.
In renovating the 11,000-square foot-building, Joffe also built a small coffee shop, Flying Church Coffee, at the corner just feet away from the main building, which will open in the next couple of months.
“These three places at The Flying Church are all going to be open early in the day making fresh food,” Joffe said. “This will be a place people will easily be able to pull into or walk to. It extends the center of downtown.”
There are already three other tenants in the building, including the Crossfit Great Barrington physical fitness center, Stephen G. Donaldson Photography and Berkshire Money Management.