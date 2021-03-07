PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield automobile dealership run by the same family for over 50 years has been sold to another family-owned enterprise that operates 10 other locations in New England.
McGee Family Dealerships has purchased Flynn Volkswagen Audi BMW on Merrill Road for $3.5 million, according to documents filed at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds. The dealerships will be renamed Audi Pittsfield, Volkswagen Pittsfield and Berkshire BMW. McGee will run the dealerships under the local entity, 600 Merrill Road LLC.
The new local ownership entity has obtained a $2.3 million mortgage on the property from BMW Financial Services, Inc., according to registry documents.
"We are pleased to broaden our dealership footprint into the Berkshires, where we feel we can expand our long-standing commitment to superior customer service," said Rob McGee, the owner of the McGee Family Dealerships, in a news release. This is the first venture into the luxury car market for McGee Family Dealerships, which has been operating for over 40 years, according to its website.
Thomas Flynn III, the third generation owner of the dealership that his father and grandfather founded in October 1964, has retired, according to the dealership's new general manager, Patrick Adamson. Flynn, who joined the dealership in 1984 and became president in 2003, could not be reached for comment. Thomas F. Flynn Sr. died in 2004 and Thomas F. Flynn Jr. in 2019.
The dealership has 30 employees. Plans call for the workforce to expand, Adamson said. "We'll probably add (employees). We're hoping to increase the business," he said. "The nice thing about being in a group is that we have a little more marketing dollars and things of that nature. So we're going to try and increase the opportunity here. Eventually, our goal here is to have a separate BMW location from the Volkswagen/Audi one. That will be a ways off because we'll have to find land."
The dealership has been in the same location since 1970, when the Flynns moved it across Merrill Road into a bigger building. The facility has expanded three times since then in 1994, 2005 and 2010. Porsche/Audi was added to the Flynn's original Volkswagen dealership in 1984, and BMW in 1989. The Porsche franchise was returned in 1989. The Flynns also operated a Mazda franchise at the site between 1992 and 1994.
McGee Family Dealerships operates four Toyota dealerships in Dudley, Hanover, Claremont, N.H. and Epping, N.H.; a Chevrolet dealership in Raynham; a GMC franchise in Charlton and three pre-owned automobile outlets in Hanover, Pembroke and White River Junction, Vt.