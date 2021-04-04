LEE — A plaintiff suing the Lee Select Board over its support for a proposed PCB landfill in town seeks to oust the board's chairman during the annual town election.
Robert Jones is challenging Select Board member David Consolati, a 12-year veteran of the three-person panel. Jones filed nomination papers to get on the May 17 ballot while Consolati will seek the Republican nomination during the local political party's caucus at 7 p.m. April 9 at Lee Memorial Town Hall. The Democratic caucus is the night before, April 8.
The ballot will be finalized after the caucuses.
Jones, who moved to Lee in April 2019, is one of four townspeople who recently filed a lawsuit in Berkshire Superior Court claiming the board lacked the authority to reach a settlement — bypassing town voter approval — with the Environmental Protection Agency and the General Electric Co. for the Rest of River cleanup. The plan includes burying roughly one million cubic yards of sediments containing polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, in an engineered landfill. The facility is planned for an old quarry not far from where the sediment is being dredged from the Housatonic River.
In announcing his candidacy in an email to local media, Jones said the Select Board "has been unresponsive to the will and wishes of their constituents, voices unheeded."
Consolati said he isn't surprised to be challenged by the PCB dump opponents and hopes voters remember all the good he has done for the town.
"When I got on the board 12 years ago, the paper mills (all but one) had closed," he said in an interview, adding that be believes the town has been thriving since the closures.
The other potential race is for a 5-year term on the Planning Board, as Kristen Besanceney O'Brien would challenge incumbent Peg Biron. O'Brien looks to land Republican caucus support; Biron the Democratic nomination.
Pending the outcome of the caucuses, the remaining races appear to be uncontested.
Incumbent moderator Sarah Wright is seeking the Democratic nomination for her second one-year term.
Incumbent Thomas Unsworth is seeking the Democratic nomination for five years on the Housing Authority.
So far, only one candidate is on the ballot for the two Lee School Committee seats up for grabs. Randy Kinnas is seeking his first full three-year term. He was appointed last fall to serve out the final months of Kelly Koperek's term after she resigned from the seven-person committee in October.
Incumbent committee member Nelson Daley Sr. has opted against re-election.