Nine Berkshire County farms awarded grants partly in response to heavy rains

Holiday Brook Farm was one of nine recipients of state grants Thursday.

Nine Berkshire County farms received close to $1.5 million in state grants Thursday as part of awards totaling $26.3 million to strengthen Massachusetts’ food supply and mitigate disruption of food distribution.

The Food Insecurity Infrastructure Grant program was created to combat urgent food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The recent flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts is expected to have a further impact on food security in Massachusetts, as many farms play an important role in combating hunger.

Healey-Driscoll administration officials have been assessing damage at farms and discussing recovery and mitigation efforts over the past week. For the first time in the history of this program, the administration prioritized projects that support organizations impacted by drought or extreme weather events. 

“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure, and it’s critical that we continue to make short and long-term investments through grants like these to help strengthen resiliency and enhance mitigation efforts.”

The following Berkshire County farms were among the farms and anti-poverty agencies receiving a total of $1,494,959.79:

CAVU Farms in Cheshire: $223,170

Many Forks Farm in Clarksburg: $12,921

Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton: $31,914.90

Berkshire Bounty in Great Barrington: $67,371.89

Taft Farms in Great Barrington: $75,714

Red Shirt Farm in Lanesborough: $344,049

Off the Shelf Farm in New Marlborough: $497,519

Fairfields Dairy Farm LLC in Williamstown: $217,300

Sweet Brook Beef Company in Williamstown: $25,000.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

