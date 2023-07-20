Nine Berkshire County farms awarded grants partly in response to heavy rains

Nine Berkshire County farms received close to $1.5 million in state grants Thursday as part of awards totaling $26.3 million to strengthen Massachusetts’ food supply and mitigate disruption of food distribution.

The Food Insecurity Infrastructure Grant program was created to combat urgent food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The recent flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts is expected to have a further impact on food security in Massachusetts, as many farms play an important role in combating hunger.

Healey-Driscoll administration officials have been assessing damage at farms and discussing recovery and mitigation efforts over the past week. For the first time in the history of this program, the administration prioritized projects that support organizations impacted by drought or extreme weather events.

“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure, and it’s critical that we continue to make short and long-term investments through grants like these to help strengthen resiliency and enhance mitigation efforts.”

The following Berkshire County farms were among the farms and anti-poverty agencies receiving a total of $1,494,959.79:

• CAVU Farms in Cheshire: $223,170

• Many Forks Farm in Clarksburg: $12,921

• Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton: $31,914.90

• Berkshire Bounty in Great Barrington: $67,371.89

• Taft Farms in Great Barrington: $75,714

• Red Shirt Farm in Lanesborough: $344,049

• Off the Shelf Farm in New Marlborough: $497,519

• Fairfields Dairy Farm LLC in Williamstown: $217,300

• Sweet Brook Beef Company in Williamstown: $25,000.