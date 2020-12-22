PITTSFIELD — The Salvation Army’s signature red kettles, a mainstay of the holiday season, aren’t filling up.
Amid high demand for assistance, and with Christmas days away, the Salvation Army’s signature Red Kettle campaign is far behind in its fundraising goal, a spokesperson for the charity’s Massachusetts’ division said Monday.
The steep decline in donations, coupled with a “massive spike in demand for services” because of COVID-19, shook out to a “perfect storm” for the Salvation Army, Heather MacFarlane, director of communications, marketing and public relations, said in a statement.
Cash donations to red kettles in Pittsfield are down 70 percent from last year, she said. Despite it launching two months early this year, the campaign is $40,000 short of its $60,000 fundraising goal.
The charity attributed the drop-off in donations this year to decreased foot traffic at area retailers, some of which have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of online shopping, as well as rising unemployment and debt obligations that many people face.
Pittsfield Corps Officer Capt. Marsha Barter said she was hopeful that the community will join together to help boost fundraising efforts.
“This community has a history of putting its hands and feet in service of its prayers and supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable brothers and sisters,” Barter said in the statement. “Even as we face a tsunami of need, which we don’t anticipate diminishing for many, many months, I believe our community will rally around us again this year.”
The Salvation Army Pittsfield Corps has been busy, MacFarlane said. The charity provided clothing and toys for families through its Angel Tree program, while running a food pantry and distributing meals year-round.
Donations can be made to the Salvation Army through its website, or by check mailed to the local Salvation Army corps at 298 West St.
The Salvation Army relies on the Red Kettle campaign to offer Christmas assistance, as well as provide social services including shelter assistance, after-school programs, emergency disaster relief, senior programming and meals throughout the year.