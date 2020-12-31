Does your goat have bad breath? Feed it a Christmas tree.
That’s what Ruth Crane does with her goats at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton. Like other local farms, Holiday Brook takes dropped-off Christmas trees and feeds them to the goats.
“They really enjoy it,” Crane said. “It’s definitely a treat for them. And it gives them nice, fresh breath. When they burp in your face, it smells better when it’s piney.”
Jenn Barbeau, co-owner of Mountain Girl Farm in North Adams, said she probably will wind up feeding about 100 Christmas trees to her five goats.
“They eat the bark to keep themselves from being bored and down in the doldrums of winter,” Barbeau said.
She explained that during the winter snow cover, there is no access to the vegetation that goats typically would graze on. Christmas trees give them that outlet.
Her 60 chickens like to peck at the trees as well.
Folks will come by and drop off their tree at the top of her driveway. The first tree arrived Christmas night. Barbeau said she will take trees through the second week of January.
Once the trees have been stripped of bark and needles, they go into compost, she noted.
Stephen Murray, co-owner of Pine Cobble Farm in North Adams, said his six goats will go through a Christmas tree in about 20 minutes.
“My two donkeys are also very fond of Christmas trees,” he said. “Last year, we had about 20 trees. I thought, ‘Wow, this is too many.’ The goats finished them off in about a month and a half. So, I’m not tapping out this year.”
He asked that anyone wanting to drop off a tree should send a message on the farm’s Facebook page.
The farmers stressed that the trees have to be free of tinsel, ornament hooks and flocking. Otherwise, feel free to bring the spirit of Christmas, and the spirit of better breath, to a local goat herd.