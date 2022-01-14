To cover the costs of repairing damage from July’s storms, 15 Berkshire County towns and eight state forests and parks will get a chance to apply for a $7.5 million pool of funds.
The office of state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, said that the Berkshire towns eligible to apply are Becket, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham and Washington. Mount Greylock State Reservation, October Mountain State Forest, Savoy Mountain State Forest, Ashmere Lake State Park, Beartown State Forest, Sandisfield State Forest, Otis State Forest and Mount Washington State Forest also can apply.
Some Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester County communities also are eligible. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration ultimately approves or denies applications, Hinds’ office said.
Berkshire and Franklin Counties qualified for FEMA relief, but they did not receive funding because the state as a whole fell short of the threshold for a federal disaster declaration.
Hinds worked with other lawmakers to include the funding in an amendment to the Legislature’s bill that spent surplus tax revenue and much of the funds Massachusetts received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Lawmakers celebrated the funds at a Thursday event in Chester.