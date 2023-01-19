This is how a complex two-day winter storm will unfold in the Berkshires

A wintry, hazardous mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and “plain” rain is on the plate for Berkshire County and surrounding areas during a complex two-day storm spreading into New England from the Great Lakes.
The foul weather is expected to arrive by midday Thursday.
The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday, calls for up to 3 to 4 inches of accumulated snow and sleet from Pittsfield into southern Vermont by the time the storm moves out of the area early Saturday.
In South Berkshire, only an inch or two is expected, with temperatures hovering just above freezing. But a glaze of ice caused by freezing rain and sleet will make travel hazardous countywide, forecasters cautioned.
Slippery roads are likely to affect the Thursday evening commute, as well as the drive to work and school Friday morning, assuming schools are in session.
Pittsfield’s snow emergency declared by City Hall on Wednesday afternoon went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, continuing until 7 a.m. Saturday, with residents urged to use off-street parking where available.
Street parking is limited to the odd side of street addresses until Friday at 7 a.m.; then, until 7 a.m. Saturday, parking is allowed on the even side of street addresses.
The City Hall announcement suggested use of the McKay Street parking garage for free overnight parking Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
Government forecasters in Albany, N.Y., acknowledged lower confidence in the forecast for areas south of I-90 (the MassPike). The pattern this winter has been for warmer air to move into parts of Berkshire County, causing snow to mix with or change to rain, freezing rain and sleet.
“This still remains a tricky forecast,” National Weather Service forecaster Michael Main wrote in a predawn online post Thursday. That’s because a sibling storm expected to develop off the New Jersey coast and track toward Cape Cod may be weaker than earlier guidance indicated, he explained.
“A difference of just a degree or two could mean the difference between rain and a wintry mix near and along I-90 Thursday evening,” Main wrote. “If cooler guidance plays out, we could see more snow and ice, although a warmer outcome would cut back on snow and ice totals even more than currently forecast.”
After a dry but chilly Saturday, a more potent storm is expected to approach the Northeast by Sunday evening. Once again, the track of the coastal system will affect snow totals for Berkshire County on Monday as the storm intensifies on a path toward Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Another potential snowfall is on the horizon for next week, probably Wednesday.