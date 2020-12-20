ADAMS — A former school janitor who admitted to molesting students at the Adams Memorial Junior High School nearly half a century ago died last week. Clement St. Hilaire was 97.
The Eagle reported in 2017 that St. Hilaire had acknowledged his role in the sexual assaults, both in person to the newspaper and in correspondence with an attorney representing two of the victims.
After a story appeared in August 2017, five other men came forward to report having been molested by St. Hilaire in the mid-1970s. St. Hilaire was fired by the school district in 1976.
In letters to the attorney representing two victims dated Feb. 7, 2016, and Feb. 15, 2016, St. Hilaire apologized for the assaults and said he had been under a doctor’s care related to molestation.
In one, he offered to make payments to the men represented at the time by the attorney, Matthew Fogelman. "I will be glad to send you what I owe you or the fellows, what I could each month," St. Hilaire wrote in the first letter, a copy of which was obtained by the newspaper.
A week later, after receiving a letter detailing the men’s allegations, St. Hilaire wrote in response: "So sorry this happened during my job at the school, went to many doctors for help. … Also, I lost my job at the school on this matter. Now, I'm really sick about this ….”
The school, located at Valley and Columbia streets just north of downtown, is closed being prepared for possible future development.
According to his obituary, St. Hilaire grew up and was educated in Adams. He served with distinction in World War II, leaving the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant in 1945 after seeing combat with an infantry division in Africa and Europe. He was awarded the Purple Heart and both the Silver Star and Bronze Star.
He was employed by the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District for 30 years, according to his obituary, then worked for the former Adams Rest Home and for the Greylock Apartments. Along with membership in Adams Post 160 of the American Legion, including as a past commander, St. Hilaire served as a scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 38.