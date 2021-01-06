CHESHIRE — The Select Board has hired an interim town administrator until next January, believing it may take that long to find a permanent replacement for Ed St. John IV, who resigned last month.
The five-member board unanimously voted on Tuesday night to bring back Mark Webber for 12 hours a week, split among two days, at a rate of $55 an hour.
Webber spent 11 years collectively as Cheshire's part-time town administrator, until he retired in December 2018. He was replaced by St. John, a local attorney and former selectman.
St. John abruptly resigned last month for personal reasons with one year left on his three-year contract. He was earning an annual salary of $40,000.
Select Board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi expects Webber will be on the job Tuesday for the board's weekly meeting to begin the fiscal 2022 budget process.
"We're glad to have him back," she told The Eagle on Wednesday. "Hiring mark is the most seamless transition we could expect to a new administrator."
Francesconi noted the contract with Webber runs through January 2022, anticipating it will take at least six months to find St. John's successor.
The board, through the Massachusetts Municipal Association, is reaching out to a pair of Boston consulting firms seeking help to lay the foundation for a hiring process. A yet-to-be-named search committee would then review the candidates..
Francesconi says this is an opportunity for the board to explore whether Cheshire should go to a full-time town administrator, a change that would require annual town meeting approval.