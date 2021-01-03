CHESHIRE — Mark Webber could return to the town administrator's chair — temporarily.
The Select Board will consider hiring the former Cheshire town administrator Tuesday to bridge the gap between Ed St. John IV and his successor, says board Chairwoman Michelle Franesconi.
St. John resigned Dec. 10 for personal reasons after two years on the job. The Cheshire native and resident left unexpectedly with a year remaining on his contract, which earned him $40,000, annually. He cited difficulty keeping up with his law practice while devoting the time necessary for him to be an effective part-time municipal boss.
Francesconi told The Eagle on Sunday that she asked Webber if he was willing to help out the town in an interim capacity.
"He was well-respected and liked by both employees and community members. I am confident that his return to Cheshire will be virtually seamless and well-received," she wrote in an email. "Having Mark return to Cheshire will play a vital role in allowing us to maneuver through the budget process and ease the overall workload in an effort to begin an official search for [St. John's] replacement."
The Select Board will consider naming Webber to the temporary post when it meets Tuesday.
Webber spent a total of 11 years as the day-to-day administrator in Cheshire before retiring at the end of December 2018. He came out of retirement in late July 2019 to take on the interim town administrator role in Stockbridge for nearly a year. Webber stayed on board until the Stockbridge Select Board hired Michael Canales from North Adams to permanently fill the position six months ago.