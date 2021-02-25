PITTSFIELD — Kevin Sherman, a familiar face around City Council chambers, has announced he’ll be running to replace the outgoing councilor in Ward 3.

“After much consideration and conversations with my family, I’m excited to announce that I will be running for Pittsfield Ward 3 City Councilor in 2021,” Sherman wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post accompanying a photo of John F. Kennedy and daughter Caroline.

“Now is the time for us all to ante up,” he wrote in later in his announcement, "to do our part and share our individual skills for the collective good of our community.”

Sherman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. In 2013, Sherman, then council president, decided not to seek reelection after six years as a councilor-at-large, saying then that he wanted to "take a break" and have more time for his career and family.

But after a year defined by the pandemic, Sherman said challenges and opportunities “the likes we’ve never seen” lie ahead for the city, and he wants to be there representing Ward 3 and tackling city-wide issues.

“We need city leaders that will work together in guiding us out of the havoc working with residents and businesses to rebuild on a wide variety of issues,” he wrote. “I believe my experience in both public and private life will help in building consensus and provide ongoing progress while we move forward.”

Sherman is vying to succeed Nicholas Caccamo, who is not seeking another term. At least two other councilors, Kevin Morandi and Chris Connell, have also said they do not plan to run for reelection, opening up the field in both Ward 2 and Ward 4.

From economic opportunity to strong schools, efficient government and equality, Sherman said the community shares common goals, and needs all hands on deck moving forward.