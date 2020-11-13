LENOX — William “Bill” Bell Jr., a widely admired journalist who worked as a Berkshire Eagle editor for nearly 30 years, died Wednesday at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. He was 93.
Bell, a native of Otwell, Ind., served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Bell and his wife, Sally, were married in 1950 and moved to the Berkshires in 1955, first to Adams and then to Lenox in 1963.
After working as a reporter for the North Adams Transcript and then as head of the technical writing department for Sprague Electric in that city, Bell began his lengthy career at The Eagle in 1963.
He started as bureau chief in Lee, rising to assistant city and county editor at the newspaper’s Pittsfield headquarters. He was city editor from 1971 to 1990 and then became night news editor before retiring in 1992. Bell’s weekly religion column continued to appear until 1997 in The Eagle and four sister papers in southern Vermont and northwestern Connecticut.
“He was a guy of conscience,” said Grier Horner, former associate editor and city reporter for The Eagle. “He left a good job at Sprague Electric because he didn’t want to work for the defense industry.”
As a journalist, Horner recalled, Bell was “unflappable, very good at his job and conscientious. He was steady and you could count on him.”
Former Eagle reporter Stephen Fay observed that “Bill could edit copy during an air raid.”
Former night news editor and deputy managing editor Debra DiMassimo remembered Bell as “a very exacting editor. You couldn’t fudge anything and get away with it. At a time when The Eagle was heralded as a newspaper of record, he personified that ideal. Every important meeting was previewed and covered, so you knew what was happening in the community.”
Another colleague, former reporter and columnist D.R. “Dusty” Bahlman, remembered Bell as “one of the most exacting editors I’ve ever worked for. If he detected anything wishy-washy, he insisted that any ambiguity be cleared up right away. He was a classic city editor; he could have been in a movie.”
After Bell's retirement, he and his wife traveled to France nine times to visit the country’s historic churches. Bill pursued poetry writing as a second career, winning the Richard Wilbur Prize in 2012 for his first book, “The Picnic in the Rain.” His second book, “Facing Mount Greylock,” is to be published by Off the Common Books.
Bell was predeceased by his wife, Sally, who died in 2013, and by his brothers, Father Jude Bell of Three Rivers, Mich., and Richard A. Bell of LaGrange, Ind. He is survived by four children: James H. Bell, of Lenox; Charles W.F. Bell, of Ossining, N.Y.; Philip Chapman-Bell, of Northampton; and Sarah E. Bell, of Lewisburg, Pa.