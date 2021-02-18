BECKET — A track coach accused of serial molestation was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday after being indicted by a Berkshire County grand jury for allegations he molested boys at Camp Greylock for Boys in the 1970s.
Conrad Mainwaring, a former Olympic hurdler, is facing trial for felony indecent assault and battery for assaulting boys and teens, and is set to be extradited from California, where he has lived for decades.
Mainwaring, 69, was arrested at a Los Angeles County courthouse as he left after pleading no contest in another case involving the alleged assault of a UCLA student, according to Yahoo Sports.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told ESPN that Mainwaring faces the possibility of 12 to 36 months in prison if found guilty.
"Our interest is in bringing justice and accountability, particularly in crimes where the people being victimized are people that are vulnerable," Harrington said. "And in this particular instance, you have young people away from their families who were preyed upon by an adult who used their position of trust to abuse the relationship."
An sweeping ESPN investigation that began in 2018 took a deep dive into Mainwaring's past and uncovered details about string of alleged molestations over four decades that includes the abuse of a 12-year-old boy at Camp Greylock. The report says Mainwaring has continued to prey on young men and boys into the present.