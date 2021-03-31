PITTSFIELD — Mike Polidoro, former deputy chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease, according to a message posted on the department's Facebook page.

Polidoro, who joined the department in 1988, retired in 2017 after contracting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative condition.

"Throughout his illness, Mike remained an inspiration to our Department," the post read. "The legacy he leaves in the PFD will last for generations, and we can only hope to continue forward with the strength and determination that Mike displayed.

"We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mike's Family," it read. "May you Rest in peace Deputy, We'll take it from here... ."

This story will be updated.