PITTSFIELD — A former Lanesborough Police officer who lost his job for improperly searching for information on women in the department's database is in line to become a Pittsfield firefighter.

Mayor Linda Tyer notified to the City Council that she was planning to appoint Brennan J. Polidoro, 32, to the Pittsfield Fire Department, along with two other candidates.

But without discussion, the council voted unanimously Tuesday to send the notification back to the mayor, expressing members' lack of support for his hiring, given concerns about Polidoro's disciplinary history, a councilor said.

Councilor Patrick Kavey said Polidoro doesn't "seem to have the best track record" and is not a good pick to serve on the fire department. Kavey said the hope is that Tyer will reconsider the appointment.

The Pittsfield Fire Department is a civil service agency, so the council doesn't have authority over the hiring process.

The Civil Service Commission ranks candidates based on their test scores and other factors. When a job opens up, departments must hire the next candidate on the list.

Tyer told The Eagle that a process does exist through which she, as the appointing authority, can pass over candidates. She said that "we've had to use that in several circumstances."

Polidoro went through the steps and is eligible to serve in the fire department. Fire Chief Tom Sammons didn't return a phone call for comment Wednesday.

Tyer declined to comment about Polidoro or say whether, after the council's action, she would consider passing over his candidacy, calling it a "personnel matter."

Polidoro was terminated from the Lanesborough Police Department following an internal affairs investigation into his use of a criminal justice database to look up women absent a police purpose.

He appealed his firing, his lawyer, Terence E. Coles, told The Eagle in August 2021. Coles did not respond Wednesday to a voicemail or email seeking an update about the status of the appeal.

After he was disciplined by the police department, Polidoro’s license to carry a firearm was suspended, and later revoked, because the license was issued to him from his place of employment.

In November 2021, probable cause was found to charge Polidoro in Central Berkshire District Court with a single count of failing to surrender firearms. He was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on personal recognizance.

Polidoro, in April, admitted that prosecutors had sufficient facts to prove their case against him, but did not plead guilty. His case was continued without a finding for one month, then dismissed.

Polidoro also had served as an officer in Sheffield and Egremont before joining the Lanesborough police force.