Former state Rep. Thomas C. Wojtkowski Sr., a champion of public education, is remembered as 'the ultimate extrovert'

PITTSFIELD — Dubbed the father of community colleges, former state Rep. Thomas C. Wojtkowski Sr. died Monday. He was 96.
A lifelong Democrat, Wojtkowski was an early supporter of Sen. John F. Kennedy and criticized the Berkshire County Democratic Party for failing to throw its weight behind his presidential run.
“I personally and my organization in Berkshire County intend to work until the last vote is cast for our party and the future of its promising young senator,” Wojtkowski said in a statement in March 1960. He drafted Peter Arlos to head that effort.
That same year, as a member of the NAACP, he joined a picket line in front of Pittsfield’s North Street F.W. Woolworth Co. protesting segregation in the South.
Wojtkowski helped write legislation that created community colleges across the state, with Berkshire Community College founded as the first in 1960. He himself had gone to college on the GI Bill — “the smartest social program,” he told his son.
He was elected to the state Legislature in 1953, having been the first male elementary school teacher in Pittsfield schools. In 1961, he made an unsuccessful run for state Senate, losing to Edmund St. John Jr. of Adams.
During that 1961 campaign, Wojtkowski wrote, “The future requires greater educational opportunity, it needs to reform our judicial and penal systems; it needs more efficient governmental procedures; it needs more economic protection for the average citizen, it requires the placing of issues above personalities.”
Wojtkowski served for six years on the House Ways and Means Committee, as well as the Committee for Agriculture, the Committee on Old Age and Pension Assistance, the Committee on Education and the Committee on the Judiciary. While serving as a state legislator, he attended law school at night, earning an bachelor's degree from New England Law School and later taking more than 30 graduate courses in Boston area law schools.
After he announced he wouldn’t run in 1972, he became counsel to the Ways and Means Committee and later associate counsel to the state House of Representatives, later serving as a lawyer in Pittsfield.
It was an unreliable 300 SL Mercedes Benz Gullwing that led to a fateful meeting for Wojtkowski.
Anne Everest, the first female student at Boston University’s College of Industrial Technology, was stuck in Pittsfield with her broken down car. At her mother’s suggestion, she hitched a ride to Boston with the 5th Berkshire District legislator. The couple was married at St. Charles Church in Pittsfield in 1962 and raised their two children in Pittsfield.
“My mom told me there was an instant connection,” said Dr. Marcella W. Bradway, the Wojtkowskis’ daughter.
At home, “I learned phone skills from the time I was a child,” Bradway said. “People just called the house with all kinds of issues.”
Both Bradway and her brother, Thomas C. Wojtkowski Jr., fondly remember trips to the Statehouse as children. They stayed in a rented apartment on Beacon Hill and Wojtkowski Jr. said his father placed him on his knee and told him to actually cast votes.
Bradway helped secretaries answer the phone in the House Ways and Means Committee office.
“After work we’d go rollerskating on the Esplanade,” she said.
On weekends, Wojtkowski headed home to Pittsfield and handled the outdoor chores, mowing the lawn, doing woodworking and carpentry. He taught Bradway to repair her bicycle tire and how to change oil.
In Pittsfield, the Wojtkowskis frequently offered hospitality to state officials.
“He would always put people to work,” Bradway said. “He’d have the attorney general or [Gov.] Mike Dukakis helping him cutting down a tree.”
Both children were destined to attend Berkshire Community College following their graduation from Taconic High School. In her first week at BCC, Bradway decided to become a doctor.
While Wojtkowski would have liked his son to pursue public service, “That’s just not how I’m wired,” Wojtkowski Jr. said. He became a mechanical engineer.
When Anne Everest Wojtkowski decided to run for mayor, it may have been her husband who inspired her, Bradway said. She served from 1987 to 1991.
“He loved the fact that she was mayor,” Bradway said. “He just thought it was so cool that she was doing community service. That really was at his heart.”
Bradway described her father as “the ultimate extrovert.”
While living in Boston, he offered hospitality to Sara J. Nuciforo, his niece, who was in her first year of medical school in Boston, making her breakfast every day.
Andrea Nuciforo Jr. said his uncle was “such a gem. He was just such an approachable and relatable person.”
The two often rode together to Boston from Pittsfield when Nuciforo was a state senator and Wojtkowski was working in the Statehouse. On those rides, Wojtkowski shared historical perspective.
“He said to me, in 18 years on Beacon Hill, he never voted against a minimum wage,” Nuciforo said. “He used to talk all the time about the importance of a good reputation. Your word is your bond. If you can’t commit to it, say so. Without credibility you can’t accomplish much.”
Wojtkowski was born in Pittsfield on Sept. 18, 1926. He was the sixth of 13 children of Frank and Anna (Yuhaski) Wojtkowski. His father worked in the dairy business.
“It was a hardscrabble first-generation experience,” Nuciforo said of the Wojtkowski siblings' childhood. His mother, Irene "Batesy" Nuciforo, was Wojtkowski's sister.
Wojtkowski graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1944 and served as a pharmacist's mate aboard the U.S. Navy minesweeper USS Barbican in the Pacific Theater from 1944 to 1946.
He earned an associate degree from Champlain College in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and a bachelor’s degree in education from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
In June 1999, the Wojtkowskis were separately honored at commencement at BCC, where she taught engineering for many years.
A photographer for The Eagle snapped a photo of the couple as she leaned in to him during the ceremony. Bradway thinks she knows what was on her mother’s mind in that moment.
"The conspiratorial thing," she said, "was 'What can we do now to make things better?'"