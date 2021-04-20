WILLIAMSTOWN — The former owners of Sweet Brook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have agreed to pay the state $110,000 to settle allegations of inadequate care.
Under the terms of the agreement, they will also be barred from owning or operating any long-term care facility in Massachusetts for 10 years, according to a news release from Attorney General Maura Healey's office.
At the time the allegations occurred, the nursing home was owned by SB Operating Company LLC, which was owned and operated by corporate officers Alexander Sherman, Samuel Sherman, Rochelle Sherman, Zaleman Horowitz, and Jeffrey Goldstein.
The former owners of the nursing home "failed to adequately meet the needs of and appropriately care for residents, and failed to ensure that nurses and certified nursing assistants had the necessary competencies to provide services for residents,” the release stated.
“All nursing home residents deserve to live in a safe environment and are entitled to receive competent and adequate care,” Healey said in the release. “Facilities that violate that right and break the trust of family members who have entrusted them with the well-being of their loved ones will be held accountable in order to protect the health and safety of nursing home residents.”
In April 2019, the state Department of Public health notified the facility — which ranked in the bottom 1 percent of nursing homes in Massachusetts — that action was being taken against its license to operate.
A federal survey from March 2020 detailed reports of abuse from December 2019 to February 2020.
During that time period, Sweet Brook administrators called Williamstown police twice to report alleged sexual contact between parties with diminished mental capacity, according to police records.
On Feb. 7, 2019, one resident was found holding another resident's hand on top of their exposed genitals, forcing that other person to sexually gratify the aggressor, according to the report. The resident who was victimized in the incident was "severely cognitively impaired" and unable to make their own decisions, according to the documents.
The aggressor was involved in several such incidents, which sparked little concern among the staff, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services survey report.
The facility had been dealing with reports of inadequate care since 2017.