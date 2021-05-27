NEW ASHFORD — After the ballots were counted Tuesday, it turned out that former Town Clerk Lori Trottier lost two elections — one for a seat on the Select Board, and the other to keep her post as town clerk.
Trottier, who pulled in 30 votes for the Select Board, lost to incumbent Jason Jayko, who netted 49 votes. In the town clerk race, she lost to Susan Supranowicz 43 to 37.
The ballot question, which asked New Ashford voters to approve changing the town clerk position from elected to appointed, passed 44 to 36.
All other elected posts were uncontested. Those include incumbents Brenda Frye for three years on the School Committee (67 votes), and Richard George for a five-year term on the Planning Board (64 votes).
There were three candidates running for four, one-year terms on the Cemetery Committee. Incumbents John Haig Jr. and Kurt Singer drew 68 and 61 votes, respectively, And newcomer Anthony Bossana got 56 votes.