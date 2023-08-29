PITTSFIELD – Fortune Express Cuisine, a new restaurant on Tyler Street, hopes to open within the next two to three weeks, its owners say.
Jenny Chen, an owner of the new restaurant at 542 Tyler St., said that it will serve Chinese, sushi and hibachi offerings when it opens in the coming weeks. Customers will have dine-in and take-out options to start, and will be able to see their food being cooked in an open kitchen.
Chen said the restaurant should be able to open once final renovations are complete. Chen has already settled most of the staffing for the new eatery.
Jenny Chen said that the restaurant has been in development for about a year, and that she has owned the building it’s housed in along with her husband Johnny Chen for about two years. He was onsite making improvements to the restaurant as of Tuesday.