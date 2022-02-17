<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Four Berkshire County fire departments receiving grants to fund fire safety lessons

Four Berkshire County fire departments, including the Pittsfield Fire Department, are receiving state grants to fund fire safety lessons for local students and seniors.

The Student Awareness of Fire Education and Senior SAFE grants are funded through legislative earmarks to the Executive Office of the Public Safety & Security, according to a news release. Statewide, fire departments are set to receive a total of $1.8 million. 

In Berkshire County, four departments will be awarded grants. They are: 

• Dalton Fire Department, $7,430;

• Lanesborough Fire Department, $6,230;

• North Adams Fire Department, $7,283;

• Pittsfield Fire Department $9,530,

“The Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E. grant program continues to make effective fire safety education available to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts kids,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “Thanks in part to these grants, Massachusetts has raised a generation of fire-safe families and we are glad to continue those efforts with today’s awards.”

