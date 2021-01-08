NORTH ADAMS — A number of public services employees are isolating after one staffer tested positive for COVID-19, while three firefighters prepare to return to work after a small outbreak.
The positive test for the public services employee came back earlier this week, according to Mayor Tom Bernard.
“Folks who are in the first circle of contact have been notified and are going to test,” he told The Eagle on Friday. He did not specify how many employees were isolating.
If necessary, he said, the department will shift schedules to ensure that services continue to be provided.
Meanwhile, three North Adams firefighters who tested positive for the virus are expected to return to work Monday, after a 10-day quarantine.
The firefighters received positive test results around the start of the year, said Fire Chief Steve Meranti. The individuals have remained healthy, and there was no lapse in fire services, he said.
"It seems to be isolated to the three individuals," Meranti told The Eagle on Friday. "We did some rearranging of shifts, some adjustments to keep people in less contact between the shifts."
According to Meranti, the firefighters were the first employees in the North Adams Fire Department to test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Asked about a Jan. 1 photo posted to Facebook that showed some officers maskless in close contact, around the time that employees received positive test results, Meranti replied that it was "tough to separate" employees in a fire station.
"We sleep in the same bunkroom," he said. "It's like being in your own house, when you're together ... you're there 24 hours a day."
He stressed that employees had worn masks to every call and inspection since March.
Bernard acknowledged that the Fire Department functions “like a pod” but said that “the expectation for city staff is that everybody is masked.”
“Within their workspace, if they can maintain 6 feet of social distancing, it's acceptable to remove masks,” he said. “But, if you’re getting up, going down the hall, or if your workspace doesn’t allow that level of distancing, the expectation is that you’d be masked.”